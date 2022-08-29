Have a Vegas Valley road construction question? There’s a website for that

Just about everyday the Road Warrior inbox is pinged by readers interested information regarding a particular road project impacting their daily commute.

Road construction sign and cones line Polaris Avenue on Aug. 26, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

From large ones such as the Interstate 15-Tropicana Interchange reconstruction project to smaller ones like the updates to your local neighborhood road repair, there are never ending questions on the roadwork being done in the Las Vegas Valley.

Regional Transportation Commission CEO MJ Maynard understands.

“Since 2014, the RTC has awarded more than $2.1 billion to local agencies for roadway funding projects, with 344 projects completed, 139 currently in the design phase and another 118 in the construction phase, creating more than 14,000 jobs altogether,” Maynard said. “We understand that by building and maintaining infrastructure that improves safety and congestion, we are also interrupting your communities and daily commutes.”

Some of the readers’ inquiries make for great column or story topics, especially questions about projects that impact a large number of motorists in the Las Vegas Valley. Others can be answered with an emailed response or phone call.

With the seemingly never-ending amount of road projects in Southern Nevada, the RTC has developed a website where anyone can look up information on road construction projects in the valley.

The aptly named seeingorange.com — a play on the orange traffic cones and barrels used in road construction zones — is a great resource for anyone looking for the latest on a road project, or to check if one is included in their route. There residents can also utilize the two-way tool for information on roadwork and traffic signals.

“While the Seeing Orange website initially launched in 2015 as a one-stop location for our community to get information and ask questions about roadwork and construction, we have made improvements over the years to make it as easy as possible for our residents and visitors to get the information they need to plan for their commutes,” Maynard said.

Some notable features of the website to help streamline inquiries and keep road users informed include:

■ Customer response system: Available to the Traffic Management Center staff to answer your questions about traffic signals.

■ Project map: Includes active construction projects around the valley and traffic signals affected by roadwork. Each project is clickable on the map, which provides important information including when a project is slated to begin and when it will be completed.

■ Frequently asked questions: For commonly asked questions regarding road projects and where funding for road construction projects comes from.

■ Information page: For up-to-date information on most talked about roadway projects

■ Blog: Featuring stories highlighting projects and initiatives in your community.

So the next time a road project has you seeing red, hop on to the RTC’s website where you’ll soon see orange and information on the road project that’s driving you crazy.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.