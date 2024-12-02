I-11 sign installation underway along US 95, giving new label to busy highway

With the I-11 sign installation along U.S. Highway 95 now underway, the Las Vegas Review-Journal also will change how it labels the busy highway.

Tired of Henderson traffic? Pedestrian bridge, widened 215 on the way

FILE - An Interstate 11 road sign on in Henderson on April 21, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While the Federal Highway Administration officially designated U.S. Highway 95 between the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl and Kyle Canyon Road in the northwest as Interstate 11 on Nov. 24, sign installations updating along the route didn’t begin until last month.

That process is expected to continue through next fall, when the stretch from the Nevada-Arizona border to Kyle Canyon Road will then feature I-11 signage.

“This designation is part of the continued expansion and establishment of the I-11 corridor, aligning with federal interstate standards and further linking Nevada’s key transport routes,” Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in an email.

With the I-11 sign installation along U.S. Highway 95 underway, the Las Vegas Review-Journal also will change how it labels the busy highway.

At that point the RJ will call the freeway I-11, but until the signage installation process is completed, the newspaper will describe it as I-11, “also known as U.S. Highway 95, on first reference.

Multiple highway names

Motorists who drive the stretch have likely seen several names on signals and heard GPS applications blurt out multiple highway names in a row, depending on what stretch of the freeway is being traveled.

With the I-11 designation in place, one of the many names has dropped from the highway: Interstate 515.

U.S. 95 and U.S. Highway 93 will remain names of the freeway, along with I-11, because of multiple routes traversing the same passage, McFarland said.

“Such as a mountain crossing, bridge, or through a major city like Las Vegas — combining them on a single physical roadway is often the most practical and cost-effective solution. This “concurrent” numbering allows routes like I-11, U.S. 95, and U.S. 93 to share the same roadway for segments, maximizing the use of existing infrastructure.”

Being part of the Interstate Highway System, I-11 differs from state and U.S. highways in both function and structure.

Interstates such as I-11 are federally regulated and designed specifically for high-speed, long-distance travel, with regulated access points, wider lanes, shoulders, and grade requirements to improve safety and handle higher traffic volumes.

While U.S. highways, such as U.S. 95 and U.S. 93, were built for more regional travel needs and they usually include intersections, traffic signals, narrower shoulders, and in some regions, direct access to local businesses.

“U.S. 95 helps connect Las Vegas to Reno and continues north to Oregon, serving both urban and rural areas, while U.S. 93 links Las Vegas to Arizona and passes through Nevada’s rural communities, including Elko, White Pine, and Lincoln counties,” McFarland said.

One less name

With the recent designation of I-11, the previous I-515 designation has been eliminated. This streamlines navigation and aligns with the vision of I-11 as a critical trade route that will eventually connect major North American trade partners.

With the I-11 sign installation process in its early stages, outside of the stretch between the Nevada-Arizona border and the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl, the only other I-11 signs in place were added with previous recent projects on the highway.

“You can find I-11 ground-mounted signs along the I-11/U.S. 95 corridor, with signs posted at key intersections like Charleston Boulevard, Boulder Highway, Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue, Russell Road, and Galleria Drive,” McFarland said. “Additional signage will continue to be rolled out.”

As the sign installation occurs in the Las Vegas Valley, NDOT is conducting a feasibility study on the next stretch of U.S. 95, between Kyle Canyon Road and Mercury Highway, that will eventually be brought to interstate standards and renamed I-11.

Future of I-11

The goal of I-11 is to link Canada and Mexico, and Las Vegas to Phoenix, with a new north-south freeway. No time estimate has yet to be established for when the initial Las Vegas-to-Phoenix link could be made, as no funding has been identified for any potential work in Arizona.

Nevada’s next stretch is being planned, as NDOT is conducting a feasibility study to convert U.S. 95 between Kyle Canyon Road and Mercury Highway into a fully access-controlled interstate — I-11.

The yearslong study, which began last year and will continue through 2025, will recommend upgrades needed to bring U.S. 95 to interstate standards.

Those recommended upgrades include:

— Evaluating existing deficiencies along the highway that would need upgrading to meet interstate design standards.

— Potentially realigning U.S. 95 around Indian Springs.

— Identifying potential property acquisitions needed to secure right-of-way for any expansion.

— Beginning and completing the the planning and environmental linkages (PEL) process​.

“Today, U.S. 95 between Kyle Canyon Road and Mercury Highway is a four-lane divided highway, which means the highway includes two lanes in each direction, separated by a wide median area,” McFarland said. “While U.S. 95 operates as a higher-speed facility (generally 70 mph), it does slow down through Indian Springs, and travelers can turn on and off the highway at a number of locations.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.