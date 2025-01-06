Las Vegas Valley road projects roll into 2025 with new and existing work

With 2025 upon us, there are a plethora of road projects in various stages of progress going on in the Las Vegas Valley.

An artist rendering of a proposed pedestrian bridge to be built over Green Valley Parkway from Village Walk Drive in Henderson. (Courtesy: City of Henderson)

An exit sign to Decatur Boulevard is seen on the 215 Beltway, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roadwork along Dean Martin Drive and other streets continues as part of the I-15-Tropicana project on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With 2025 now upon us, a plethora of road projects in various stages of progress are underway in the Las Vegas Valley.

From the ongoing, massive $385 million Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue project to the yearslong phased upgrade of the Strip to the addition of signs giving a well-traveled freeway a new name, and the widening of multiple portions of the 215 Beltway, here are a few road projects that will affect traffic this year.

I-15-Tropicana

The ongoing project that has slowed traffic on I-15 from near Russell Road to Harmon Avenue will wind down this year.

March will mark a milestone month for the project as work on mainline I-15 will wrap up and the flyover off-ramp from I-15 southbound to Tropicana eastbound will reopen after being shut down for nearly three years, when the project began.

Over the next three months, the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana/Frank Sinatra Drive and the reconfiguration of Dean Martin Drive, leading to the creation of a new route underneath the Tropicana bridge and the new Joey Bishop Drive, will all be completed.

Tropicana between Polaris Avenue and Valley View Drive will be widened starting in February, and the south side of the Tropicana bridge over I-15 will be finished, with the full project closeout planned for the fall.

215 Beltway widening

One portion of widening on the 215 Beltway and underway since August 2023 continues between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard.

The $84.6 million project will see a lane added in both directions, with the new westbound lane planned to extend to Jones and the eastbound lane to run from Decatur to I-15.

Other improvements tied to the project include upgrades to the 215 and Las Vegas Boulevard interchange, the Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp from I-15 to 215 eastbound and the 215 eastbound on-ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Pavement repairs and resurfacing, new signage and lighting, and upgraded drainage facilities are also planned as part of the project.

In Henderson, a separate portion of the 215 Beltway will see widening get underway early this year.

Set to begin before March, the $120 million project will see the beltway widened between Pecos Road/St. Rose Parkway to Stephanie Street. The stretch of the 215 between Pecos and the Henderson Interchange sees daily traffic congestion during morning and evening rush hours, which this project will help alleviate.

Aside from freeway work the project includes adding a pedestrian bridge over Green Valley Parkway on Village Walk Drive, which will connect two portions of The District at Green Valley Ranch shopping center. The bridge also will allow pedestrians and cyclists who use the nearby 215 Trail to cross Green Valley Parkway without encountering vehicle traffic.

A diverging diamond interchange also will be added on Green Valley Parkway over the 215.

The project, which aims to address traffic congestion in the area, is slated to wrap up in the first quarter of 2027.

Las Vegas Boulevard upgrade

The multiphase, yearslong upgrade of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway rolls along into the new year.

The phase of work between Tropicana and Koval Lane wrapped up late last year, with the next phase of work slated to begin in April. The new phase will see work occur on the Strip between just south of Tropicana to just north of Russell Road.

This phase of work will take over a year to complete, with substantial completion anticipated in May 2026.

Each phase of the project, which began in 2019, includes water line replacement, repaving, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, enhancements to traffic signals and LED street lighting with smart poles.

Interstate 11 signage

Interstate 11 signs are being added to the freeway formerly known as U.S. Highway 95, as the highway transitions to the new interstate designation.

Crews began adding signs in October, with the process expected to stretch into the fall, as I-11 signs are added between the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl and Kyle Canyon Road in the northwest.

Once the sign installation is completed the Review-Journal will call the stretch I-11, as plans to further extend the freeway are in the early stages.

NDOT is looking at the best way to upgrade U.S. 95 north of Kyle Canyon Road, which will include upgrading intersections along the route to freeway standards.

The initial goal of I-11 is to first connect Las Vegas and Phoenix and then ultimately build the freeway to connect Canada and Mexico.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has noted multiple times that it doesn’t have immediate plans to begin construction of its portion of I-11, with funding not yet identified for that work.

Minimal lane disruptions are expected as crews add the signs on the freeway, with the biggest traffic implications planned for when signage is added to existing signs.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.