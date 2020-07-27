More signage coming to guide Allegiant Stadium traffic

The planned $200 million Tropicana Avenue/Interstate 15 interchange upgrade project is set to help fans navigate to and from Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

An active traffic management sign is seen on I-15 South near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An active traffic management sign is seen on I-15 South near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The planned $200 million Tropicana Avenue-Interstate 15 interchange upgrade is set to help fans navigate to and from Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Ten more dynamic messaging signs, known as active traffic management signs, are planned to be installed on I-15 between Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, according Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

Five of the signs will be installed on both the north and southbound sides of I-15, Illia said.

“The new sign technology will help better manage heavy traffic flows around the T-Mobile Arena and future Allegiant Stadium, especially during concerts, games and special events,” Illia said. “They will greatly benefit travel through the resort corridor, specifically aiding non-commuter drivers and visitors unfamiliar with the area.”

The first 42 dynamic messaging signs went live earlier this year and were installed as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, which wrapped up last year.

The dynamic traffic management signs can display real-time traffic information including lane closures, crashes and backups. They also can change the posted speed limit as needed to decrease the chance of crashes.

Planned to get underway in December 2021, it will be the first major upgrade to the Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange since it was constructed in the 1960s.

The project’s scope includes I-15 between Russell and Flamingo roads and Tropicana between Las Vegas Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard.

Plans call for reconstructing the interchange, giving it a diamond on-ramp and off-ramp configuration and a flyover at Tropicana. Dean Martin Drive will be reconfigured to go underneath the Tropicana freeway ramps, removing a traffic signal at the intersection near the In-N-Out restaurant.

Circular roads will be added to maintain access to the northwest and southwest quadrants.

Sidewalks on Tropicana over I-15 will be widened from 5 feet to 10 feet, and a new pedestrian walkway will be constructed from the north side of Tropicana down to Frank Sinatra Drive, creating a new pedestrian access point to T-Mobile.

The project will have a major impact on game and event days at Allegiant Stadium, but the interchange project won’t get underway until a year after the 65,000-seat Raiders stadium project is complete.

The construction timeline of at least 26 months calls for a will see a mid-2024 completion, according to the department.

Jones road work

Work on portions of Jones Boulevard over an almost three-month stretch will see traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Jones Boulevard southbound between Smoke Ranch Road and Lake Mead Boulevard and from Vegas Drive to Washington Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Aug. 17, NDOT announced last week. Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto northbound lanes temporarily creating one lane in each direction.

The lane restrictions are needed for a $5.9 million, 2-mile-long upgrade of Jones that started July 6. The project is expected to be complete in January.

Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.