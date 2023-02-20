49°F
Road Warrior

Pair of road upgrade projects set to begin on Summerlin Parkway

By Mick Akers Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
The sky explodes in color as the sun rises in the east adjacent to the Summerlin Parkway on Wed ...
The sky explodes in color as the sun rises in the east adjacent to the Summerlin Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers in Summerlin should also brace for traffic impacts as a pair of road upgrade projects are set to begin.

Starting Feb. 27, landscaping work along Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway will occur in the shoulders and median, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

“We have a number of dead and dying pines that have fallen victim to a bark beetle and overly dense planting for this environment,” said NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins. “ Much of the early work will be to remove and replace those pines and other vegetation.”

Hopkins didn’t rule out potential lane closures tied to the landscaping work, but he didn’t have any specifics on what those could include.

As spring approaches, road improvement work will occur along the same stretch of Summerlin Parkway that will lead to overnight closures.

That work includes repairing and repaving the roadway, curb and ramp improvements, installing new overhead signage, adding LED lighting and upgrading barriers and signals for both drivers and pedestrians.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes during work hours if possible. NDOT and navigation software smartphone application Waze work together inform motorists about planned restrictions.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.

