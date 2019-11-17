Plan ahead for Thanksgiving week commuting at McCarran airport

With the Thanksgiving holiday travel week fast approaching, McCarran airport officials are hoping to keep travelers from being turkeys when it comes to navigating their facility.

The Economy Parking Lot at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

With some parking areas at McCarran already reaching capacity on normal days lately, available parking spots will be few and far between during Thanksgiving week.

“Over the past year we have seen an increase in not only passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport, but also in the use of on site parking,” said Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman. “The Thanksgiving holiday travel period has always been a time when parking is in high demand and each year our garages reach capacity. Taking into account both the recent and historical demand, we really want to encourage locals who are flying this Thanksgiving to plan ahead and allow more than adequate time to deal with traffic, parking, check-in and security processing.”

Since the lots expected to fill up first are the most convenient, travelers are asked to allow ample time to find a parking space.

The Terminal 1 long term garage and the Terminal 3 economy lot are expected to fill up first.

When the two most popular parking areas fill up, customers will be redirected to available parking facilities.

Both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 parking garages offer long-term parking with rates of $2 for the first 30 minutes, $3 for 31-60 minutes, and $1 for every hour after that, up to $16 per day. Valet parking is also available for $6 for the first hour and then $1 for each additional hour, up to $23 per day.

McCarran also offers terminal specific economy parking at a rate of $10 per day for those looking to park with a smaller financial impact.

-Terminal 1 economy lot

The lot is located off of Kitty Hawk Way, just south of Tropicana Avenue and west of Paradise Road.

Shuttles run continuously between the economy lot and Terminal 1, and drivers using this lot should add 30 additional minutes to their timeline for travel to or from the airport. This shuttle does not transport passengers to Terminal 3.

-Terminal 3 economy lot

The lot is located in the surface space east of the Terminal 3 parking garage and within walking distance of the Level 1 pedestrian bridge leading into the terminal.

When approaching the Terminal 3 parking garage, drivers should follow the posted signs to economy parking to take advantage of the lower rate.

For 24-hour parking information, including live updates on space availability, call (702) 261-5122.

Changes to Lyft & Uber pickup locations

For those who utilize ride hailing services to travel to and from McCarran, it’s recommended you know where the pickup areas are located ahead of arriving at the airport.

Terminal 1: The ride hailing pickup area is located on Level 2 of the Terminal 1 parking garage. The area recently located to Level 2, making it easier for riders to find and access the area, which previously required travelers to take the stairs or elevator up a level.

Terminal 3: The pickup area is located on the valet level of the Terminal 3 parking garage.

Picking up friends or family

The McCarran cellphone lot is recommended for those who have friends and family traveling to McCarran to spend Thanksgiving in the valley.

The lot is located off Kitty Hawk Way with posted signage directing motorists to its location.

This short-term waiting area is offered free of charge and is open from 6 a.m – 11 p.m. daily.

When the party you’re waiting on arrives at the passenger pickup area, they should relay the numbered column they’re standing near for a quicker pickup experience.

Ensuring your party is at the curb ready for pickup is vital as parking at the curb in the pickup area is prohibited. If a motorist arrives and is not able to locate a friend or family member they should park in the short term parking garage to wait, as the first 15 minutes in the short term lot are free. Those who park for 15 minutes or less should exit using the lane reader, not a walk-up kiosk, to claim the free minutes.

Summerlin Parkway delays

Motorists can expect travel delays on Summerlin later this week.

The left travel lane along westbound Summerlin Parkway at Town Center Drive will close to traffic in addition to the offramp to Town Center between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

The temporary lane closure is for emergency guardrail repairs.

Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.