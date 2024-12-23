Santa is coming to town, along with holiday traffic around Las Vegas

Santa isn’t the only one coming to town this week, as droves of travelers are expected to hit the road into and out of Southern Nevada for the holiday season.

Southbound traffic is seen on Interstate 15 Dec. 1, 2024, near Primm. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

AAA projects 119 million people will travel at least 50 miles to their destination during the period between Dec. 21 and New Year’s Day.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation will pause various projects around Southern Nevada between Monday and then again between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, to help mitigate further traffic congestion, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

The Regional Transportation Commission cautions drivers to plan for longer trips in Southern Nevada, especially on Interstate 15 southbound near the Nevada-California state line, in the days following Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Christmas week travel forecast

Thursday is expected to see moderate traffic into and out of Southern Nevada, with the heaviest traffic projected between noon and 2 p.m., according to the RTC.

Friday is also likely to see moderate traffic, with the heaviest traffic expected between noon and 3 p.m.

Saturday is projected to have moderate traffic, with the heaviest traffic expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday will mark the heaviest traffic as Christmas week ends and New Year’s week kicks off. The heaviest traffic is projected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

New Years week travel forecast

On Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, motorists should expect normal traffic volumes around the valley.

On Jan. 1 as the new year begins traffic will be moderate, with the heaviest congesti0n expected between noon and 1 p.m.

On Jan. 2. moderate traffic is anticipated, with the heaviest congestion expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

RTC buses

For those planning on riding RTC buses over the holidays, the system will be operating on a Sunday schedule across the Las Vegas Valley on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve riders should expect delays as detours will be in place as revelers ring in 2025 on the Strip.

The RTC will offer free bus rides from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, offering a safe option for those who plan to consume alcohol during their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Airport travel

If your traveling includes a trip to Harry Reid International Airport, officials warn to expect traffic and to leave extra early if you’re parking at the airport.

Reid officials recommend parking at the Terminal 3 long-term garage, where if a traveler doesn’t have checked bags, they can proceed through the T3 checkpoint. If a traveler needs to check bags at Terminal 1, they can take a courtesy shuttle from T3, which runs every 15 minutes. Shuttles can be found on Level Zero of both terminals.

Drivers can also now reserve parking spots at Reid airport.

Reserved parking is available at:

— Terminal 1 on Level 2M where 286 spaces at $28 per day are available.

— Terminal 3 on Level 1 where 350 spaces at $21 per day are available.

If the Terminal 1 Economy Lot is full, motorists will be redirected to an overflow lot at 576 Kitty Hawk Way. A remote parking lot also is located across the street from the Airport Rent-A-Car Center at 7140 Gilespie St. Those parking at the overflow or remote lots are asked to add 30 minutes to their travel time to use the shuttle service.

