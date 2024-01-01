Super Bowl road closures to begin next week in Las Vegas

An artist rendering of what Hacienda Avenue will look like for Super Bowl LVIII. The road and bridge over Interstate 15 will serve as a main event attendee access and entry point for Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Clark County/NFL)

The Hacienda Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 will serve as a key transportation element for the 2024 Super Bowl, but the road will take on a different look for the big game.

Before and after Raiders games at the stadium, a sea of fans can be seen walking across the Hacienda bridge, and the Super Bowl will be no different.

It is expected that about 20,000 of the 65,000 fans expected to attend the Super Bowl will walk over the Hacienda bridge, according to Katie Keenan, senior director of live events for the NFL.

“We’re building out two largest entry points up on the Hacienda bridge,” Keenan said.

Crews will dress up the bridge, adding signage and other elements that will tie it into the Super Bowl decor plan, giving it a much different look than a typical stadium event.

The majority of the parking lots around Allegiant Stadium will be used for the NFL tailgate party, the OnLocation hospitality areas, broadcast spaces and storage for the halftime show.

“Obviously a lot goes into all of the things that happen on campus during game week,” Keenan said.

Just a small portion of the parking lots, in Lots F and J, will be used for attendee parking. The majority of the fans attending are expected to park and walk at the satellite lots around the stadium, shuttle or bus in from the Strip, or utilize ride hailing services. Over 240 buses and shuttles will be utilized on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Lots of buses, lots of shuttles, we are looking at making game day the most seamless experience possible for our guests, for our teammates and everyone in the surrounding area of Allegiant Stadium,” Keenan said.

The secured perimeter around Allegiant Stadium is larger in scope for the Super Bowl compared to a normal event at the facility. The perimeter will be at 300 feet during Super Bowl, three times the size of the 100-foot perimeter seen for Raiders games and other events at Allegiant.

The team tasked with preparing the city for Super Bowl will arrive in Las Vegas on Jan. 8 to begin transforming the area, mainly around Allegiant Stadium.

Road closures surrounding Allegiant Stadium are scheduled to begin Jan. 8 and ramp up as Super Bowl week approaches.

Road closures

— Al Davis Way and Allegiant Stadium Way: Full closure between Jan. 8-Feb. 15.

— Dewey Drive at Polaris Avenue: Partial closure Jan. 16-Feb.2. Full closure Feb. 3-Feb. 15.

— Polaris between Russell Road and Ali Baba Lane: Partial closure Jan. 16-Feb. 9. Full closure Feb. 10-Feb. 15.

— Dean Martin Drive between Oquendo Road to near Ali Baba: Partial closure Jan. 18-Feb. 7. Full closure Feb. 8-Feb. 15.

— Hacienda Avenue between Valley View to just west of Las Vegas Boulevard: Full closure Jan. 27-Feb. 15. Local access will be maintained between Polaris and Valley View.

— Luxor Drive: Full closure Feb. 10-Feb. 12.

Restricted traffic flow

— Ali Baba will be one-way eastbound traffic only Feb. 11.

— Dean Martin will be one-way northbound traffic between Ali Baba and Tropicana Feb. 11.

— Russell Road will remain fully open throughout Super Bowl setup, the game and tear down.

“We understand this is going to be an impact to local businesses,” Keenan said. The NFL recently met with business owners from around the stadium and said it went smooth.

“Very limited push back or questions we addressed,” Keenan said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.