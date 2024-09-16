US 95 to get more messaging signs; multiple closures on horizon for I-15

With Interstate 15 already lined with them and more being added, U.S. Highway 95 is now set to see more dynamic messaging boards added to a stretch of the freeway.

NDOT working with California to better prepare for I-15 hazmat crashes

Sign of the times: More I-11 signage coming to Las Vegas Valley

‘This is the time’: Mayor says I-15 widening needs to happen ahead of LA Olympics

Mick Akers Las Vegas Review-Journal An active traffic management sign on U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday. Twelve more of the signs are planned to be added to the highway.

An active traffic management sign U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Twelve more of the signs are planned to be added to the highway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An active traffic management sign U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Twelve more of the signs are planned to be added to the highway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With Interstate 15 already lined with dynamic messaging boards with more to come, U.S. Highway 95 is set to see many more of the boards added along a stretch between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway.

A dozen active traffic management signs — six in each direction — are planned to be installed on the U.S. 95 stretch, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The $31 million project, dubbed the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment project, aims to increase traffic flow on the busy 5-mile portion of highway between downtown and Summerlin.

The messaging boards allow for real-time traffic updates, alerting motorists to upcoming lane closures, crashes and merging points. The speed limit is also changeable, with the ability to adjust to current traffic conditions.

Aside from the coming dynamic messaging boards, the project also includes the installation of 12 wrong-way driver alert systems at exit ramps along U.S. 95, two strategic traffic management sites being added and the installation of Intelligent Transportation System infrastructure.

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Highway Administration, NDOT and Regional Transportation Commission.

“Construction and system integration are projected to take 18 to 24 months, followed by six months of data collection and analysis,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in an email.

Work on the project is expected to begin early next year.

I-15 roadwork

The ongoing I-15-Tropicana project will affect travel on the freeway with four planned full closures and multiple overnight lane restrictions in the coming weeks.

■ I-15 will be down to two travel lanes in each direction at Tropicana between 9 p.m. Sept. 22 through 5 a.m. Sept 23.

■ A full closure of I-15 northbound between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue is scheduled for between 9 p.m. Sept 24 and 5 a.m. Sept. 25.

■ I-15 southbound between Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway will be closed between 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 5 a.m. Sept. 27.

■ I-15 southbound between Russell and Sunset roads will be down to two open travel lanes between 9 p.m. Sept. 25 and 5 a.m. Sept. 26.

■ Between 9 p.m. Sept. 26 and 5 a.m. Sept 27 I-15 northbound between Hacienda and Tropicana avenues will be down to three open lanes.

■ A multiday full closure of I-15 northbound is planned for between 9 p.m. Sept. 27 and 5 a.m. Sept. 30. I-15 southbound between Hacienda and the 215 will then be closed between 9 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5 a.m. Oct. 7.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.