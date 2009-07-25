One person dies in crash near Sloan

A car containing three people left the roadway and careened down a 30-foot embankment, killing one person, on Las Vegas Boulevard near Sloan on Thursday.

A car containing three people left the roadway and careened down a 30-foot embankment, killing one person, on Las Vegas Boulevard near Sloan on Thursday.

The car was northbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and left the road about 11:30 a.m., said Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Honea.

Witnesses said the car was traveling at high speed. One man was ejected from the car and died at University Medical Center, Honea said.

The names and conditions of the two other people in the car were not available.