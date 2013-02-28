Parole denied for man who murdered wife 1991

RENO — Convicted murderer Simon Macias has been ordered to remain in prison 22 years after murdering his 19-year-old wife and dumping her body in the desert outside of Las Vegas.

The state Parole Board denied Macias’ request for release Tuesday despite his insistence he’s been rehabilitated since stabbing Susan Nicoletti to death in Henderson in 1991. His next eligible date for parole will be May 1, 2016.

Macias said in testimony before the parole board in Carson City on Feb. 7 he would not commit another crime if released. But Nicoletti’s family collected thousands of petition signatures and pleaded with the panel to keep him in prison.