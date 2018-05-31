Police activity closes roads near Las Vegas Strip

Officers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Desert Inn overpass near Highland Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The Desert Inn Road overpass is closed near Highland Drive as Las Vegas police are trying to rescue a man on the overpass, Thursday, May 31, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Desert Inn Road and other streets near the Strip are closed Thursday afternoon because of police activity.

Officers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Desert Inn overpass near Highland Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. A man was on the bridge and first responders were speaking with him, spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

“They’re trying to talk him down,” she said.

Desert Inn was closed between Highland and Paradise Road. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive was closed underneath the Desert Inn arterial, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

