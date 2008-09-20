News

Police car strikes woman lying in street

September 20, 2008 - 2:15 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer struck a woman lying in the road on Decatur Boulevard this morning.

Las Vegas police officer Jacinto Rivera said the patrol officer was responding to a call about 5:30 a.m. when he was driving south on Decatur between Sahara and Pennwood avenues. The officer was watching a vehicle ahead of him pull over to the side of the road just before he struck the woman, Rivera said.

The officer made a U-turn and when he found the woman, she was dead, he said. "We don’t know why this female was laying down on the travel lane," he said.

