Police panel OKs changes in discipline procedures

The Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved an agreement Monday between the Metropolitan Police Department and the Police Managers and Supervisors Association regarding discipline and arbitration, but the agreement does not touch on financial concessions.

The union, which represents police and correction sergeants, lieutenants and captains, recently declared an impasse in negotiations regarding financial matters, and the two parties are set to go to mediation next month.

Lt. John Faulis, association chairman, said he could not specify the concessions offered from both sides because negotiations are ongoing.

“We’ve had multiple meetings before now, and we’re still trying to rectify this,” Faulis said. “We’re still hoping to resolve this.”

The letter of agreement addresses nonmonetary issues the union and the department were able to settle on, which include streamlining the employee grievance process and eliminating the department’s discipline board.

Mike Snyder, the department’s labor relations director, told the Fiscal Affairs Committee that recommendations for discipline will now come from bureau commanders and deputy chiefs rather than a board.

The agreement also gets rid of the five-member labor management board, composed of both rank-and-file Police Department employees and management and led by an arbitrator, that dealt with minor discipline issues.

Employees who are suspended for up to 40 hours will head to a one-day arbitration designed to bring a quicker decision for the employee and to cut back on the department’s arbitrator fees. If the employee is to be terminated or demoted, a full-blown arbitration will be conducted, Faulis added.

The department reached an agreement with the Police Protective Association last month. The 2,800-member union represents rank-and-file police and corrections officers employed by the department and Las Vegas marshals.

Under the two-year labor contract approved in October, merit increases are 1 percent in the first year and 3 percent in the second year, down from 4 percent in the most recent year. Longevity increases for current union members are 0.25 percent a year, down from 0.5 percent in the previous contract. New hires will not get longevity pay.

Clothing and equipment allowance pay is $925 in the first year and $1,000 in the second year, according to a summary of the contract.

The Police Department’s overall budget is about $501 million, with 61.6 percent coming from Clark County and 38.4 percent from the city of Las Vegas, according to the amended final budget document dated April 25 on the department website.

More than 88 percent of the spending is for salaries and benefits.

