2 Henderson City Council candidates have enough votes to avoid runoff

Early primary election results show two out of three candidates won enough votes to avoid a runoff in November.

In the three Henderson City Council races on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, two incumbents appear to have held onto their positions, while a third’s place will be decided in November’s election.

Councilman James Seebock was leading the Ward 1 race with 60.3 percent of the vote, according to results reported by Clark County as of late Tuesday. Jason Porter and Rick Whittaker were reported to have 31.2 and 8.4 percent of the vote, respectively, for that seat.

In Ward 2, Councilman Dan K. Shaw was leading with 42.1 percent, compared with 33.2 percent for Monica Larson and 24.64 percent for Bristol Marunde.

And in Ward 4, Councilman Dan H. Stewart was leading with 65.7 percent. Cherlyn Arrington garnered 34.2 percent.

Henderson’s council elections are nonpartisan. In Nevada, a candidate in such a race who receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary election does not face election in November. If no one reaches that threshold, the top two candidates will be on the November ballot.

In an interview, Seebock, who retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in July 2023 as an assistant sheriff, said he was humbled by the trust that voters had placed in him.

“I have a heart to serve,” he said. He intends to support public safety and work to provide education options to Henderson families. He’s excited by the approval Henderson recently got to operate charter schools, he said. He also wants to grow the city’s homeless response team and help with recruiting people for police and fire positions.

Seebock has faced scrutiny from the Nevada Commission on Ethics for using his Metro uniform while campaigning. He said that investigation was on pause.

An April opinion by the commission in response to a request for an opinion from Seebock said an earlier case in response to a complaint remains pending. It said he could use photos of himself in uniform taken before his retirement, but that he should be careful not to give the impression Metro was endorsing him.

Porter said he congratulates Seebock. He said he thinks his campaign made people aware of the dangers of developers giving money to candidates, which he believes is responsible for over-growth in the city.

Whittaker said he also congratulates his opponents.

The other candidates did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Elizabeth Trosper, a spokesperson for the three incumbents, said Shaw and Stewart were not available for interviews Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook statement, Stewart said, “I am excited to begin this new term as our city continues to mature. I will never lose sight of our history and culture, and that I represent your voice.”

