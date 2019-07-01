84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2019 Legislature

Take a look at Nevada’s new laws and how they may affect you

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2019 - 12:32 am
 

Nearly 300 new laws will go into effect Monday, covering everything from crimes and punishments to education and health care.

Many more will go into effect in October, and even more in January, all passed during the Legislature’s 2019 session that wrapped up in early June.

People convicted of crimes will see some relief starting today. Assembly Bill 192 allows people convicted of possession of an ounce or less of marijuana to ask a court to have their records sealed. And under Assembly Bill 431, an estimated 77,000 people whose felony conviction prevents them from voting will have their voting rights restored. In the future, all felons will be allowed to vote as soon as they are released from prison.

However, you can go to prison for at least two new crimes: Assembly Bill 15 bans filing fake legal documents, a common tactic of the so-called sovereign citizens movement. You can also face incarceration under Assembly Bill 152 for destroying or defacing Native American gravesites, or historic or prehistoric sites.

In addition, the 20-year statute of limitations in sexual assault cases will be eliminated starting Monday in cases where DNA evidence can identify a suspect, under Assembly Bill 142.

Low-income residents may benefit from a pair of bills passed by the Legislature: Senate Bill 103 allows local governments to waive impact fees and building permit fees for developers who construct affordable housing. Another new law, Senate Bill 448, will provide for $10 million in transferable tax credits per year to encourage developers to build more affordable housing.

Another new law, Senate Bill 151, slows down Nevada’s rapid time frame for evictions and limits late fees for unpaid rent.

And Assembly Bill 326 provides for tax credits for businesses that open grocery stores in areas that don’t currently have one, known commonly as “food deserts.”

In addition, Assembly Bill 223 requires the state to seek federal waivers in order to provide some dental care through the state’s Medicaid program for people 21 and older who suffer from diabetes.

People 65 and older will no longer have to live in Nevada for five years in order to apply to get a free pass to visit the state’s parks, under Assembly Bill 59. And people who use medical equipment such as oxygen tanks or motorized wheelchairs won’t pay sales tax for those items under Senate Bill 447, which was enacted after voters approved an exemption on the ballot in 2016 and 2018.

Construction workers building new schools in Nevada will once again receive 100 percent of the prevailing wage for those projects, under Assembly Bill 136. The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015 reduced the prevailing wage rate for those projects to 90 percent, saying it would make building schools less expensive. Democrats, however, said the lower wage was unfair to workers, and may have led to lower-quality construction.

People who hold a medical marijuana card issued by the state cannot be discriminated against when it comes to adoption or child custody cases, under Assembly Bill 140. That law also prohibits discrimination in those proceedings against anyone who is deaf, blind or physically disabled.

In addition, the list of conditions for which people can seek medical marijuana for treatment has been expanded under Senate Bill 430 to include anxiety, autism, autoimmune disorders and anorexia.

And speaking of discrimination, it will now be easier to remove public officers who engage in malfeasance or employment discrimination: Under Assembly Bill 397, the Nevada Equal Rights Commission can start the process by recommending the removal of any person who it finds has engaged in that sort of conduct.

Also, under Assembly Bill 248, legal settlements with people regarding sexual assault, sex discrimination or retaliation can no longer contain nondisclosure provisions that prevent a person from discussing the case.

Starting Monday, the public will no longer be able to find out how long retired public employees worked in government, the date they retired or the last public agency for which they worked. The names of retirees and the amounts of their pensions, however, will remain public information under Senate Bill 224.

And parents of children who are struggling with reading at the same level of their peers in third grade will have to sign off on holding their children back a year under Assembly Bill 289. A bill passed in 2015 — and set to go into effect this school year — would have required all students who couldn’t read at grade level to be held back, but lawmakers decided instead to provide more intensive instruction to students leading up to third grade.

Finally, starting Monday, county commissions, including the Clark County Commission, are authorized under Assembly Bill 309 to vote to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for education, affordable housing, programs to combat homelessness and workforce training. So far, commissioners have been slow to embrace the idea.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chamb ...
Sisolak signs public records reform bill into law
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill that strengthens Nevada’s public records law, making it easier and cheaper for people to get public records and providing for fines if public agencies willfully flout the law.