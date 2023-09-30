69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

A warning for those with student debt as repayments resume

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 5:39 pm
 
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions in a news conference in February 2023 in C ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions in a news conference in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney General Aaron Ford warned Nevadans on Friday of student loan scams as the COVID-19-era repayment pause ends in October.

“The continuance of student loan repayments can leave uninformed borrowers vulnerable as they navigate through the loan repayment process,” Ford said in a statement. “Scammers, unfortunately, will use these changes to develop schemes to swindle borrowers out of money or personal identifying information.”

Ford’s office said people do not have to pay for help with federal student loans. The U.S Department of Education works with private companies to handle the billing and other services on borrowers’ federal loans.

The following loan services are free: lowering monthly payments, changing repayment plans, consolidating multiple federal student loans, postponing monthly payments while borrowers pursue further education or are unemployed, seeing if borrowers qualify for loan forgiveness and getting loans out of default, according to the attorney general’s office.

People have reported receiving phone calls, emails and other communications offering federal student loan relief, according to the attorney general’s office.

Fraudsters pretend to assist borrowers with determining their eligibility for student loan forgiveness for a fee, but those fraudulent companies can steal their money, damage their credit or make unauthorized changes to student loans, the attorney general’s office said.

One scam includes the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, where perpetrators say they are student loan debt relief companies and pretend to assist with determining their eligibility for loan forgiveness for a fee. This is something the government offers for free, according to the attorney general’s office.

Some scammers may also promote a “special program” where a borrower can continue the pause on their loans for a “small fee.” They might ask for the borrower’s name, social security number and other personal information in order to steal from them.

The attorney general’s office advises student loan borrowers to never provide their personal information to someone without verifying they are legitimate.

Someone contacted by a debt relief company should not immediately engage with them. Instead, investigate the company and check what is available for free at Federal Student Aid.

Anyone who has been a victim of a student loan scam can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
New laws on catalytic converters, foil balloons to take effect on Oct. 1
New laws on catalytic converters, foil balloons to take effect on Oct. 1
2
2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes presidential campaign stop in Vegas
2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes presidential campaign stop in Vegas
3
Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden
Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden
4
Trump overtakes Biden as betting favorite in 2024 election
Trump overtakes Biden as betting favorite in 2024 election
5
Donald Trump arrives for trial over his business practices
Donald Trump arrives for trial over his business practices
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, ...
Donald Trump arrives for trial over his business practices
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually lying about his wealth in financial statements.

Scott Hall (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
1st Trump co-defendant in Georgia case takes plea deal
By Tamar Hallerman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scott Hall Hall was indicted last month in connection with the breach of sensitive voting data in Coffee County in South Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021.

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, a ...
Last-ditch plan to keep government open collapses for McCarthy
By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options left to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers.

More stories
Data breach exposes information on thousands of Nevada workers
Data breach exposes information on thousands of Nevada workers
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
NEVADA VIEWS: Don’t pay Congress during a government shutdown
NEVADA VIEWS: Don’t pay Congress during a government shutdown
How to recognize real estate identity theft and fraud
How to recognize real estate identity theft and fraud