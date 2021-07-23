Attorney, businessman Malgeri seeks 3rd Congressional District seat

Henderson attorney, small businessman and Iraq War veteran Noah Malgeri has begun campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Henderson attorney, small businessman and Iraq War veteran Noah Malgeri has begun campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, saying concerns over government corruption and the country’s shaky spot on the national stage have motivated him toward public service.

“The last couple years I’ve just been looking around at how things have changed,” Malgeri said in an interview with the Review-Journal. “(The country) is heading in a frightening, unnerving and dangerous direction.”

Malgeri moved to Las Vegas about five years ago to run the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada’s pro bono project after several years working as a patent attorney in Germany and across the United States.

He is originally from Massachusetts, holds a mechanical engineering degree from Boston University and law degree from George Washington University. He now runs a small local company created after he invented a new line of roof racks for vehicles.

He previously served in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, where he instructed fellow soldiers on the international laws governing war. Malgeri was part of the Iraq invasion force and received a Bronze Star.

More than Cold War

“China’s threat is the most worrisome issue,” Malgeri said. “We are in something more than the Cold War that — I’m 46, and that I grew up living through. It is at least as significant and serious with China.”

Malgeri filed for the primary in June as the third of now four Republicans looking to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Susie Lee. The 3rd is Nevada’s major swing district and, with a tight Democratic majority in the House up for grabs in 2022, a major focus for both parties.

Attorney April Becker, retired Army Col. Mark Robertson and construction contractor John Kovacs have also entered the field. Becker has an early fundraising lead, having raised about $395,000 as of June 30, with Robertson behind her at $174,000. Kovacs and Malgeri have only been fundraising for a short time.

Malgeri has retained GOP politico Rory McShane’s consultancy to manage his campaign.

Malgeri said he does not know his Republican opponents personally and praised Becker’s work as a volunteer for the Legal Aid Center. However, he said he bring the best mix of experience and skills to the race.

“I think my big picture appreciation of things like China, insight as patent attorney and decorated Army officer living in Europe for five years and the fact that I invented something and built a business around it have equipped me with the necessary perspective,” Malgeri said. “I’ve also lived and worked in Washington, D.C., before. I know what it’s like there.”

Conservative issues

He released a launch video earlier this month touching on a number of conservative issues, from concerns over China and social media censorship to election integrity. His website also includes small sections on gun rights, critical race theory, cutting taxes and opposing abortions.

In his interview, Malgeri said he has begun to notice increasing public corruption among Democratic leaders in both Nevada and the federal government. He opposed many of the COVID-19 mitigation mandates, and he accused both governments of using their respective criminal justice systems for political gain.

He also believes Nevada is capable of developing a mining economy that could compete internationally, similar to oil and gas in Texas, if leadership showed the proper support for the industry.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a statement this week condemning the growing Republican field for the 3rd District.

“The GOP primary in Nevada’s Third District is already shaping up to be a damaging race to the right,” spokeswoman Johanna Warshaw said. “As extremist candidates scramble to align themselves with the most far-right fringes of their party, congresswoman Susie Lee is focused on getting Nevadans back to work and ensuring a strong economic recovery for southern Nevada.”

