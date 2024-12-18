67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Biden signs bill that could clean up old Nevada mines

FILE — An abandoned mine shaft in Gold Butte National Monument, shown Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, w ...
FILE — An abandoned mine shaft in Gold Butte National Monument, shown Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, was recently closed by a team of state contractors. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal? @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
In this April 22, 2019, file photo Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks at an ...
Nevada Senate leader announces sweeping education reform bill
Kristina Kerlus, who was accused of murder in the death of her baby son last year, leaves the c ...
Las Vegas woman sues after being accused of killing her baby
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
$636 million Badlands tentative settlement agreement OK’d by Las Vegas City Council
A resident walks around a barricaded area where seeping water caused a sinkhole in one of many ...
Residents of complex that needed emergency fix will have to pay over $8K each
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2024 - 2:01 pm

President Joe Biden signed the Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act into law on Wednesday to clean up the Silver State’s 200,000 abandoned mines that pollute waterways and have killed explorers.

The law will allow for nonprofits and state agencies across the country, or “Good Samaritans,” to seal off abandoned hardrock mines without having to assume financial and legal responsibility for existing pollution. It will create a pilot program under the Environmental Protection Agency for qualified groups to begin with up to 15 low-risk mines.

“For 25 years, bills like this one to clean up these mines have stalled because of Washington politics,” bill co-sponsor Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said in a statement. “Today, we made history by finally empowering nonprofits and agencies that are willing and able to assist this long overdue clean up.”

Nevada has the most abandoned mines of any state in the country. Since 1961, 19 people have died in these mine sites and 24 people have been injured, according to state records.

“Because of commonsense bipartisanship, our nation is now on a path to cleaner waters and safer landscapes,” Lee added.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X and @alanhalaly.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES