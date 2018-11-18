Bill Nelson concedes U.S. Senate seat to Rick Scott after recount

Florida Gov. Rick Scott arrives Wednesday for a meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and new GOP senators at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson conceded his seat to Scott on Sunday after a recount showed Scott leading by about 10,000 votes. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is joined Tuesday by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Nelson conceded the U.S. Senate race to Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A volunteer looks over ballots during the hand count at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This combination of November 2018 photo shows Andrew Gillum, left, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, Gillum ended his hard-fought campaign, just hours before counties must turn in their official results following days of recounting ballots. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Carts of ballots wait to be fed through machines to recount about 80,000 ballots for the Florida House District 89 race between candidates Republican Mike Caruso and Democrat Jim Bonfiglio at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Service Center in Riviera Beach, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (James Wooldridge/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Mayor Andrew Gillum addresses supporters and urges that they keep politically engaged as the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office have five days to recount cast votes over an entire month leading up to Tuesday's midterm election. Gillum held a faith-based recount rally inside New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

A Republican observer looks at a ballot during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office show Republican and Democrat observers ballots during a hand recount in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo a Republican observer looks at a ballot during a hand recount at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FILE- In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott speaks with his wife Ann by his side at an election watch party in Naples, Fla. Scott is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes speaks to members of the media after a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A hand recount began Friday in Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches as Joe D'Alessandro, Election Planning and Development Director, speaks to members of the media after a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A hand recount began Friday in Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Broward County staff member Daphnee Sainvil places a ballot back in an envelope after it was examined by members of the canvassing board at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections after a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A hand recount began Friday in Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boxes of over and under ballots waiting to be examined at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office are shown during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's bitter U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by less than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A worker at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office signals for help during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A hand recount began Friday in Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Democratic party observer Rachel May Zysk, right, looks on a volunteers check under and over votes during an elections manual recount for three undecided races Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Florida's bitter U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by less than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

An observer keeps track of under and over votes during an elections manual recount for three undecided races Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Florida's bitter U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by less than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Volunteers check under and over votes during an elections manual recount for three undecided races Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Florida's bitter U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by less than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office distribute ballots during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches workers do a hand recount at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office, foreground, show Republican Democrat observers ballots during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Republican observer looks at a ballot during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office, foreground, show Republican Democrat observers ballots during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. Florida's acrimonious U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by fewer than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Democratic party observer Rachel May Zysk, right, looks on a volunteers check under and over votes during an elections manual recount for three undecided races Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Florida's bitter U.S. Senate contest is headed to a legally required hand recount after an initial review by ballot-counting machines showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson separated by less than 13,000 votes. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida political icon whose career highlight may have been a trip on the space shuttle, conceded his bitterly close re-election bid to Republican Rick Scott on Sunday, ceding a razor-thin race to Florida’s outgoing governor after a tense and sometimes turbulent recount.

Nelson gave up his fight to maintain his longevity in power after days of acrimony and tense recounting leading to a midday Sunday deadline for Florida’s counties to turn in their official results. Florida will not officially certify the final totals until Tuesday, but the totals showed Nelson trailing Scott by slightly more than 10,000 votes.

“It has been a rewarding journey as well as a very humbling experience,” said Nelson in a statement. “I was not victorious in this race but I still wish to strongly re-affirm the cause for which we fought: A public office is a public trust.”

The stunning close of nearly two weeks of high political drama in the presidential swing state likely spelled the end of the political career of the 76-year-old Nelson. First elected to Congress 40 years ago, Nelson had been a Democratic survivor in an era when Republicans swept to power in Florida. He went on to his first election in the U.S. Senate in 2000 and was making his fourth attempt at re-election.

For Scott, who was urged by President Donald Trump to challenge Nelson, it was his third narrow victory after jumping into politics eight years ago.

“Now the campaign truly is behind us, and that’s where we need to leave it,” said Scott in a statement. “We must do what Americans have always done: come together for the good of our state and our country. My focus will not be on looking backward, but on doing exactly what I ran on: making Washington work.”

Trump congratulated Scott on his victory on Twitter: “From day one Rick Scott never wavered. He was a great Governor and will be even a greater Senator in representing the People of Florida. Congratulations to Rick on having waged such a courageous and successful campaign!”

After it became clear that the race between Nelson and Scott would head to a legally required recount, Nelson and Democrats filed several lawsuits that challenged everything from Scott’s authority over the state’s election division to deadlines for mail-in ballots.

The Nelson campaign managed to secure only one win in court. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker gave voters until 5 p.m. on Saturday to fix their ballots if they haven’t been counted because of mismatched signatures. Nearly 5,700 ballots were rejected because signatures on ballot envelopes did not match signatures kept on file by election officials.

Walker rejected a request by Democrats to automatically count all the ballots with mismatched signatures. He also rejected a request to waive deadlines for domestic mail-in ballots even if they had been mailed prior to Election Day. Under Florida law, ballots mailed inside the United States must be in election offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Overseas ballots are counted if they are received up to 10 days after the election.

The bruising recount followed an equally negative campaign.

While the two candidates disagreed on key issues, they focused their campaigns primarily on character and competence. Scott repeatedly bashed Nelson as an ineffective senator, while Nelson branded Scott as a follower of Trump who had used the governor’s office to pad his wealth.

Scott, a one-time health care executive and multimillionaire, first jumped into politics eight years ago, when he rode a tea party wave into the governor’s office. Term limits prevented him from seeking re-election.

As the state’s chief executive, Scott focused on job creation and turning around Florida’s economy after the recession. But instead of touting that record during his campaign for the U.S. Senate, Scott primarily hammered Nelson. He used more than $60 million of his money on a blistering set of ads.

When Scott first jumped in, the contest was seen as one of the marquee races in the nation. It was soon overshadowed by the governor’s race: a vitriolic competition between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum that became a proxy battle between Trump and his Democratic opponents.

The two candidates disagreed on issues ranging from gun control to environmental policy to health care. Nelson was a strong supporter of the federal health care overhaul pushed into law by President Barack Obama, while Scott had called for the law to be repealed and replaced.

Nelson and his allies ran ads that questioned Scott’s ethics, pointing to his ouster as chief executive of health care giant Columbia/HCA amid a federal fraud investigation. Although Scott was never charged with any wrongdoing, the health care conglomerate paid a then-record $1.7 billion fine for Medicare fraud.

Democrats also questioned whether Scott had conflicts while governor since both he and his wife invested in companies that do business in Florida, including a subsidiary of the company that owns Florida’s largest electric utility. Scott has maintained he does not control his holdings.