BLM to hold auction for 893 acres around Las Vegas Valley

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to sell 893.35 acres around the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The federal government is looking to sell nearly 900 acres of land in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday it is proposing to sell 893.35 acres around the valley.

Sealed bids will be accepted Aug. 19-26 at the BLM’s Las Vegas field office. The auction is scheduled to be held Aug. 29 in North Las Vegas City Council chambers.

The parcels will be offered for no less than fair market value as determined by an appraisal, the BLM said, adding the values will be announced at least 30 days before the sale.

Las Vegas homebuilders and other real estate investors typically buy land at BLM auctions.

