Campaign 2018: Frierson wants to guarantee pot tax gets to schools

Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson unveiled an education plan that would levy an extra 10 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana for public schools.

Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, speaks during a 2015 meeting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak speaks during a commission meeting to debate whether to get rid of the Henderson and North Las Vegas constables on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks during an editorial board meeting at the Las Vegas Review-Journal Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

FILE- In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens. Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides. Huddled his newly opened office steps from the U.S. Capitol, Biden opened a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center by addressing the elephant in the room. He said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

“I believe my first priority as the speaker of the Nevada State Assembly must be to provide a high-quality and well funded education so that we give educators in the classroom the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and our kids the ability to succeed,” the Las Vegas Democrat said in a statement.

Under Frierson’s plan, the 10 percent tax — currently going into a “rainy day” fund — would be mandated to go to education, in addition to the 15 percent tax already allocated for schools. Frierson’s plan also would require using room taxes to increase funding for public education and creating a “rainy day fund” to withstand any future recessions. Frierson also said he wants to dedicate money from the Distributed Student Account — a pot of money that’s divvied up among the individual school districts — to increase salaries of teachers and support staff.

Frierson’s plan calls for restoring a $10 million incentive program for teachers who currently teach or commit to teach in underperforming schools.

“As we head into Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to show each and every Nevada teacher that I am committed to putting words into action by proposing real policy changes that will translate into greater support in the classroom,” Frierson said.

Frierson, who was first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2010, is facing a primary challenge in June from Democrat Tiffany Watson.

Governor candidates in forum

Gubernatorial candidates Chris Giunchigliani, Dan Schwartz and Steve Sisolak will take part in a candidate forum hosted by Nevadans for the Common Good on Tuesday.

Candidates will listen to the findings of more than 1,500 participants in house meetings held by Nevadans for the Common Good, a group of more than 40 faith-based and nonprofit organizations.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive in Las Vegas.

For more information, contact Barbara Paulsen at 702-561-5601 or Mike Weatherford at 702-395-8745.

Rosen lands Biden nod

Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen in her bid for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat, saying she will “stand up to special interests” and put aside “partisan bickering” to build consensus.

“I’m proud to endorse Jacky’s campaign because she’s a fighter we can trust to stand up to special interests, take on the dysfunction and abuse of tax dollars in Washington, and get things done for Nevada,” Biden said.

“In Congress, Jacky has worked hard to support our troops and our veterans, speak up for Dreamers, defend good-paying solar jobs, shine a light on sexual harassment in the workplace, and stand up for access to affordable health care.”

Rosen, who is leaving her House seat to make a run at the seat held by incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, said she is “thrilled” by the endorsement.

“Vice President Biden has been a tireless advocate throughout his public service for hardworking families, for fairness and equality, and for keeping America safe and secure,” she said.

