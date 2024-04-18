87°F
Politics and Government

Clark County GOP chair arrested, faces domestic battery charge

Jesse Law, chairman for the Clark County Republican Party. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Jesse Law, chairman for the Clark County Republican Party. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2024 - 6:44 pm

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law was arrested last weekend and faces a domestic battery charge, according to Metro booking records.

Law was arrested Sunday and faces a charge of domestic battery first offense, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Law declined to comment Wednesday evening and referred requests to his attorney Maggie McLetchie, who declined to comment but said that no criminal complaint has been filed yet.

Further details about the alleged crime were not immediately available. The Las Vegas Review-Journal submitted a request for his arrest report Wednesday afternoon and had not received it by press deadline.

The Clark County Republican Party chairman is also facing two charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments for his role as one of the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State in 2020. Law and the other electors pleaded not guilty to those charges and are calling on the case to be dismissed.

Law was first elected to his position as chair of the county party in 2021 and won re-election in June 2023. Prior to that he was the state party’s political director and a former Trump White House employee. He joined the Clark County Republican Party in 2007 and served from 2010 to 2017 as an elected representative of Clark County to the Nevada Republican Central Committee.

Court record by Jessica Hill on Scribd

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is represented by Maggie McLetchie in some outstanding legal cases.

