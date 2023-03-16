Clark County to appoint new registrar of voters

Clark County Board of Commissioners will take possible action Tuesday to appoint Lorena Portillo as the new registrar of voters, about three months after former Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria retired.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria at his office in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Gloria retired in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Board of Commissioners could appoint a new registrar of voters next week, a few months after former Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria retired.

Commissioners will take possible action to appoint Assistant Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo as Gloria’s replacement at its meeting Tuesday, according to its agenda.

Portillo and Clark County did not return requests for comment by deadline.

Clark County’s registrar of voters receives national attention during the election. In the 2022 midterms, all eyes were on Clark County as it took several days after the election to finish counting all of the mail ballots.

Gloria retired in January after 28 years of working for the Clark County Elections Department. He led the effort in transitioning the county to an automatic mail ballot system in 2020.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.