Clark County, U.S. attorney reach agreement over ADA compliance at the polls

The U.S, Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada and the Clark County Election Department resolved a compliance review that found physical barriers at polling sites during the June primary.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada and the Clark County Election Department have entered into an agreement to resolve a compliance review that found physical barriers at polling sites during the June primary, the office announced Monday.

On June 11, the office made a compliance review of eight polling sites in the county by conducting physical surveys as part of Department of Justice’s ADA Voting Initiative to protect the voting rights of individuals with disabilities across the country.

During its surveys, the office numerous found physical barriers at the polls, including missing van accessible parking and signage, steep wheelchair ramps and abrupt level changes at walkways and entrance doors, according to a statement from the attorney’s office.

Clark County reviewed and made temporary adjustments ahead of the November election to remedy the concerns, according to the attorney’s office.

As part of the agreement, Clark County will engage with an accessibility expert for technical assistance and train its poll workers on the county’s obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by a state or local government.

The election department also will complete evaluation forms for each current and future polling location based on ADA standards, making sure new polling locations are ADA accessible and reviewing locations throughout the 2026 and 2028 election cycles, according to the attorney’s office.

Clark County could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Voting is a fundamental right and the ADA guarantees that every person with a disability has an equal opportunity to exercise that right and cast their ballot in person and independently,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney District of Nevada Sue Fahami said in the statement. “We commend Clark County for its willingness to work collaboratively with the United States Attorney’s Office to achieve this goal.”

