$500M for climate pollution reduction could soon be coming to Clark County

The county hopes to use federal dollars to create a “one-stop shop” for home and building improvements, including those to enhance air quality.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Low-income Clark County residents could soon have access to free home improvements meant to reduce climate pollution.

That is if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approves a $500 million grant application endorsed by commissioners Monday.

The county hopes to use those federal dollars to create a “one-stop shop” for home and building improvements, including those to enhance air quality, increase water and energy efficiency and reduce the cost of utility bills.

The hub would provide residents and businesses with financial resources, contractors and technical assistance, all with the purpose of reducing energy consumption, water use and carbon emissions in Clark County.

Eighty percent of the funds would be designated to provide free retrofits, which could include weatherization, enhancing building envelopes, heat pumps and electrification. Those funds, which aim to increase water and energy conservation, could support improvements to more than 20,000 at-need households, according to the grant application.

The hub program would be in partnership with other local agencies, including the cities of Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, Mesquite, and North Las Vegas. The coalition also includes the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The local entities will be required to sign an agreement and will be able to receive funds through the grant as sub-recipients. The local agencies will be required to promote the implementation of the program, and evaluate its effectiveness at reducing climate pollution.

All local entities are expected to sign agreements by the end of March, while the SNWA is expected to approve the agreement at the end of May.

Nearly a year ago, county officials submitted a grant application to the EPA for $1 million to fund the developemnt of a climate pollution reduction plan. The county Department of Enviroment and Sustainability used funds from that grant to identify a plan to reduce carbon emissions, water usage and energy usuage in the community.

That plan, which includes the “one stop shop” hub, was submitted to the EPA at the end of February, which allowed the county to apply for funds to implement the program.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.