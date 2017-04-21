Clark County must prove compliance with immigration laws, feds say

Yolanda King attends a meeting of the Clark County Board of Commissioners at Clark County Government Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter Friday telling Clark County and eight other jurisdictions to prove compliance with federal immigration laws or risk losing grant money.

The county is one of nine jurisdictions nationwide that received warning letters from Acting Assistant Attorney General Alan R. Hanson. All of the jurisdictions were identified by the agency’s Inspector General in May 2016 as having “policies that limit or restrict cooperation” with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

“Additionally, many of these jurisdictions are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime,” Hanson wrote in the letter.

Federal law says state and local governments may not prohibit local law enforcement from sharing information about a person’s immigration status with federal authorities. Friday’s letters warns Clark County Manager Yolanda King and other officials that have until June 30 to prove their compliance with the law.

King said the county is “absolutely in compliance.”

“Our board (of county commissioners) has not taken any action declaring ourselves as a sanctuary county,” she said.

An official statement from the county expounded on her position.

“As a body, (the county) has never expressed support for any movement that promotes the violation of any federal statute or regulation that provides federal agencies authority in the field of immigration law enforcement,” the statement said. “To the contrary, our elected officials have taken an oath to uphold both state and federal laws.”

Warning letters also were sent to officials in New York; Chicago; Philadelphia; New Orleans; Chicago; Miami-Dade County; Milwaukee County and the California board of corrections.

Immigration “detainers”

Last year Clark County was labeled noncompliant because the county jail declined immigration “detainers” — ICE’s requests to hold potentially deportable inmates in jail for up to 48 hours.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the jail, starts the 48-hour detainer clock after notifying ICE when a person is identified as a potential immigration violator.

Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez declined to comment Hanson’s letter.

Grant monies

If the DOJ determines that Clark County is not in compliance with federal immigration laws, the county could lose its Justice Assistance Grant.

Police agencies use the grants — the leading source of federal justice funding — to pay for anything from body cameras to bulletproof vests.

The money could be withheld or terminated if the jurisdictions fail to show proof, Hanson wrote.

County staff could not immediately provide how much JAG monies the county receives each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DOJ JAG Letter by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.