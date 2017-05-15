Clark County property tax rate doesn’t budge for 10th year

Clark County Manager Yolanda King (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County’s property tax rate will remain flat for the 10th consecutive year as part of a new budget county commissioners approved Monday.

The tax rate will be 0.6391 for the 2018 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2018. That means the owner of a new $300,000 home without abatements would pay the county about $672 in property taxes.

That’s not factoring in additional property tax rates assessed by entities including the state, local townships, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District.

Overall, the county expects to collect $649 million in property tax revenue next year, about $25.5 million more than budgeted for fiscal 2017. Clark County Manager Yolanda King attributed that increase, about 4.1 percent, to rising property values and new properties being added to the tax rolls.

Still, those revenues are close to $211 million less than the county’s peak in 2009.

The county’s revenues will help fund operating expenditures totaling close to $1.33 billion, an increase of about $25 million from the current fiscal year.

About half of that money will be spent on public safety, Metro and the Clark County Detention Center. It will help hire an additional 67 police officers, allowing Metro to have a ratio of 2 officers for every 1,000 residents it serves, police spokesman Jose Hernandez said.

Under the budget, the county will add close to 60 part-time positions to its elections and parks and recreation departments, county spokesman Erik Pappa said. The Clark County Water Reclamation District will also get new employees.

University Medical Center will have funds to hire more than 200 employees to increase its nurse-to-patient ratio and staff new clinics.

