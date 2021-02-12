Clark County to hire hundreds of school crossing guards

Crossing guard Paul Kotoch bundled up against the cold as he he directs traffic on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kristy Zielke, crossing guard and special education paraprofessional, watches as six grade student, Skyler Mioner, 11, crosses the street during the first day of in-person classes at Legacy Traditional School, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County is “urgently” seeking hundreds of paid school crossing guards.

Elementary school classes are scheduled to begin March 1.

“Crossing guards play a critical role in public safety as we reopen our schools,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. “We need the community to step up now more than ever and sign up to become crossing guards.”

If you are interested in the part-time work, call All City Management Services at 702-675-3135 or visit https://acmssafety.com/crossing-guards/.

Crossing guards are paid $15 per hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Guards are also being sought to serve in Henderson.

School hours vary, but crossing guards typically work about an hour in the morning around 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and an hour in the afternoon around 2 to 3:30 p.m. All equipment including face masks is provided along with training. Successful applicants must be 18 years old, pass an agility and balance assessment, and complete a criminal background check.

About 675 crossing guards are needed to serve at 430 intersections in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. Guards are also needed at 148 locations across Henderson. Crossing guards are often able to work close to where they live.

“The return rate for the start of school March 1 is currently about 40 percent,” All City Management Services representatives said in a Friday news release. “In a normal year, the return rate for crossing guards might be 70 to 80 percent. Officials say they need those who are interested in serving their communities and protecting our youth to apply as soon as possible so that all school crosswalks can be staffed by the start of classes.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.