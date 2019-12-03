59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County vows support of Virgin Trains’ planned bond request

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2019 - 1:48 pm
 

Clark County officials vowed their support Tuesday of the financing plan Virgin Trains is set to submit to the state for its Las Vegas to Southern California high speed rail project.

The board of county commissioners unanimously voted to endorse Virgin’s plan to obtain industrial development bond financing from the state Department of Business and Industry to go toward the $4.8 billion high-speed rail project.

Virgin is seeking $950 million in total private activity bonds in Nevada, comprised of $200 million in bonds from the state’s debt limit allocation — which would allow Virgin to market $800 million in bonds — and $150 million through the USDOT’s bond program.

Commissioner Micahel Naft has been a vocal supporter of the project and highlighted the benefits the high speed rail project would bring to the Las Vegas Valley.

“We’re talking about more than 1,000 (construction) jobs in Clark County,” Naft said. “Once the train station is open and operational there will be a continuation of about 400 Clark County (resident) employees working on site.”

The impact could go further as Naft said there are also talks of possibly bringing a Virgin Trains office to the valley.

California approved a $3.25 billion bond request last month to go toward the project.

Just 35 miles of the 170-mile rail project would run through Nevada from the California state line near Primm to the Nevada passenger station to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads. The remaining 135 miles of track will run in California to the Victorville area, where the California station will be located. Long term plans call for an extension into the Los Angeles area.

Virgin Trains must now file an application with the county for approval of findings under the county’s private activity bond and volume cap policy and guidelines and agree to pay all expenses of the county in processing the application and conducting the investigation.

Virgin will be required to deposit $50,000 with the county treasurer to be used as an advance on the amounts needed to pay expenses related to the approval of findings process. Any amount of the deposit not used for the approval of findings will be returned to Virgin once the board makes a final determination regarding the findings.

The show of support highlights the county is not responsible for any financial support tied to the project and the proposed bonds.

The bonds were to be discussed at a Department of Business meeting last month but it was canceled due to members being unavailable to attend, according to Terry Reynolds, the department’s deputy director.

Instead several smaller meetings have been set up with various state departments, the governor’s office and the county, which will continue through the month, assuring everything is in place for the bond request, which could occur as early as next month’s state Board of Finance meeting, Reynolds said.

“Our purview as the state is involved is really just with the actual mechanics of the bond,” Reynolds said.

If the bond requests are finalized early next year, Virgin plans to break ground on the project later next year, with a planned 2023 start to operations.

“Everything is looking good so far,” Reynolds said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST