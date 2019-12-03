Clark County vows support of Virgin Trains’ planned bond request

The board of county commissioners unanimously voted to endorse Virgin’s plan to obtain industrial development bond financing from state department of business and industry.

Clark County officials vowed their support Tuesday of the financing plan Virgin Trains is set to submit to the state for its Las Vegas to Southern California high speed rail project. (Photo provided)

Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, center, greets a passenger while riding a Brightline train from Miami to West Palm Beach, Fla. Thursday, April 4, 2019. The state's Brightline passenger trains are being renamed Virgin Trains USA after Branson invested in the new fast-rail project that is scheduled to connect Miami with Orlando. At right is Patrick Goddard, president of Virgin Trains USA. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Clark County officials vowed their support Tuesday of the financing plan Virgin Trains is set to submit to the state for its Las Vegas to Southern California high speed rail project.

The board of county commissioners unanimously voted to endorse Virgin’s plan to obtain industrial development bond financing from the state Department of Business and Industry to go toward the $4.8 billion high-speed rail project.

Virgin is seeking $950 million in total private activity bonds in Nevada, comprised of $200 million in bonds from the state’s debt limit allocation — which would allow Virgin to market $800 million in bonds — and $150 million through the USDOT’s bond program.

Commissioner Micahel Naft has been a vocal supporter of the project and highlighted the benefits the high speed rail project would bring to the Las Vegas Valley.

“We’re talking about more than 1,000 (construction) jobs in Clark County,” Naft said. “Once the train station is open and operational there will be a continuation of about 400 Clark County (resident) employees working on site.”

The impact could go further as Naft said there are also talks of possibly bringing a Virgin Trains office to the valley.

California approved a $3.25 billion bond request last month to go toward the project.

Just 35 miles of the 170-mile rail project would run through Nevada from the California state line near Primm to the Nevada passenger station to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads. The remaining 135 miles of track will run in California to the Victorville area, where the California station will be located. Long term plans call for an extension into the Los Angeles area.

Virgin Trains must now file an application with the county for approval of findings under the county’s private activity bond and volume cap policy and guidelines and agree to pay all expenses of the county in processing the application and conducting the investigation.

Virgin will be required to deposit $50,000 with the county treasurer to be used as an advance on the amounts needed to pay expenses related to the approval of findings process. Any amount of the deposit not used for the approval of findings will be returned to Virgin once the board makes a final determination regarding the findings.

The show of support highlights the county is not responsible for any financial support tied to the project and the proposed bonds.

The bonds were to be discussed at a Department of Business meeting last month but it was canceled due to members being unavailable to attend, according to Terry Reynolds, the department’s deputy director.

Instead several smaller meetings have been set up with various state departments, the governor’s office and the county, which will continue through the month, assuring everything is in place for the bond request, which could occur as early as next month’s state Board of Finance meeting, Reynolds said.

“Our purview as the state is involved is really just with the actual mechanics of the bond,” Reynolds said.

If the bond requests are finalized early next year, Virgin plans to break ground on the project later next year, with a planned 2023 start to operations.

“Everything is looking good so far,” Reynolds said.

