87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
Jose Castro, who runs a local street food business, speaks up in support of the new Senate Bill ...
Jose Castro, who runs a local street food business, speaks up in support of the new Senate Bill 92, which opens up licensing for street food vendors in Clark County to legally operate, during a town hall discussing the status of the bill on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vend ...
Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas during a commission meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk ve ...
Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas during a commission meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County wants to hear what residents would like to see in a second ordinance governing street food vendors.

County residents can fill out a survey that will inform county officials on what should be included in the second ordinance. The first ordinance, which requires food vendors to be 1,500 feet away from the Strip, stadiums and more, is set to take effect on Tuesday.

After the survey closes on Friday, residents will not be able to provide any more input on street food vendors before the second ordinance is introduced in early January.

“It’s very important that we hear directly from folks who are going to be impacted by this policy,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. “As much as we’re able to get from (residents), it will also allow us to be able to thoroughly evaluate just how we’re going to implement this policy.”

Although the survey will help commissioners make decisions on how far a vendor should be located from a street corner, it doesn’t ask how far vendors should be from a park or school, an issue Eduardo Moreno, a street food vendor, was concerned about when Senate Bill 92 was first introduced. That bill, passed by the 2023 Legislature, set requirements for licensing and regulating sidewalk vendors.

Residents may access the survey by going to Clark County’s website and searching for sidewalk vendors. Residents also can submit their thoughts on matters not touched on in the survey by emailing BLSidewalkVendor@ClarkCountyNV.com.

So far over 800 residents in a county with a population of 2.32 million have filled out the survey. There are over 300 street food vendors in Clark County, according to Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a Clark County commissioner.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
2
Rosen delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack
Rosen delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack
3
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
4
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
5
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

More stories
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Commissioners ban sidewalk vending near resort casinos
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
Commissioners to vote on street vendor law Tuesday
Commissioners to vote on street vendor law Tuesday
Some property taxes are set to expire. A bid to extend them was delayed
Some property taxes are set to expire. A bid to extend them was delayed
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district