Clark County wants to hear from you about street food vendors

Clark County residents have until Friday to fill out a survey that will inform county officials on what should be included in a second ordinance regulating street food vendors.

Jose Castro, who runs a local street food business, speaks up in support of the new Senate Bill 92, which opens up licensing for street food vendors in Clark County to legally operate, during a town hall discussing the status of the bill on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas during a commission meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks about ordinance that would ban sidewalk vending in certain areas during a commission meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County wants to hear what residents would like to see in a second ordinance governing street food vendors.

County residents can fill out a survey that will inform county officials on what should be included in the second ordinance. The first ordinance, which requires food vendors to be 1,500 feet away from the Strip, stadiums and more, is set to take effect on Tuesday.

After the survey closes on Friday, residents will not be able to provide any more input on street food vendors before the second ordinance is introduced in early January.

“It’s very important that we hear directly from folks who are going to be impacted by this policy,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. “As much as we’re able to get from (residents), it will also allow us to be able to thoroughly evaluate just how we’re going to implement this policy.”

Although the survey will help commissioners make decisions on how far a vendor should be located from a street corner, it doesn’t ask how far vendors should be from a park or school, an issue Eduardo Moreno, a street food vendor, was concerned about when Senate Bill 92 was first introduced. That bill, passed by the 2023 Legislature, set requirements for licensing and regulating sidewalk vendors.

Residents may access the survey by going to Clark County’s website and searching for sidewalk vendors. Residents also can submit their thoughts on matters not touched on in the survey by emailing BLSidewalkVendor@ClarkCountyNV.com.

So far over 800 residents in a county with a population of 2.32 million have filled out the survey. There are over 300 street food vendors in Clark County, according to Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a Clark County commissioner.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.