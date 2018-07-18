Clark County will allow LVCVA construction work overnight

Clark County will allow overnight construction for expansion of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A design rendering, released recently, shows how the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

County commissioners voted Wednesday to permit construction noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the project on Paradise Drive.

The LVCVA hopes to open its new 1.4-million-square-foot convention exhibition hall in time for the CES trade show in January 2021.

The project is part of a broader $1.4 billion expansion and renovation of the convention center.

