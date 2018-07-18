Clark County will allow LVCVA construction work overnight

Clark County will allow overnight construction for expansion of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
County commissioners voted Wednesday to permit construction noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the project on Paradise Drive.
The LVCVA hopes to open its new 1.4-million-square-foot convention exhibition hall in time for the CES trade show in January 2021.
The project is part of a broader $1.4 billion expansion and renovation of the convention center.
