Democrats lead in Clark County’s down-ballot races

With results from 137 of the county’s 172 vote centers posted 11:02 p.m., Democrats led in the following races.

Clark County Government Building (Courtesy)

It appears a blue wave has struck Clark County’s down-ballot races.

With results from 137 of the county’s 172 vote centers posted 11:02 p.m., Democrats led in the following races:

County assessor

Democrat Briana Johnson led with 56.3 percent of the vote.

Republican Gina McClain had 43.8 percent of the vote.

County clerk

Democratic incumbent Lynn Marie Goya led with 56.6 percent of the vote.

Republican Minddie Lloyd had 43.4 percent of the vote.

County public administrator

Democrat Robert Telles led with 52.8 percent of the vote.

Republican Thomas L. Fougere had 41.9 percent of the vote.

Independent American Party candidate Victoria DaCosta had 5.3 percent of the vote.

County recorder

Democratic incumbent Debbie Conway led with 56.8 percent of the vote.

Republican Jill MacFarlane had 43.3 percent of the vote.

County treasurer

Democratic incumbent Laura Fitzpatrick led with 57.2 percent of the vote.

Republican Phil Collins had 42.8 percent of the vote.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.