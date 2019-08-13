101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Housing authority determines board commissioner ineligible to serve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2019 - 5:52 pm
 

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority has upheld its decision to strip housing benefits from Commissioner Theresa Davis, making her ineligible to continue serving on the agency’s board.

The decision follows a months-long fraud investigation into Davis conducted by housing authority staff. Investigators allege the 54-year-old commissioner did not disclose any of the banking accounts she had access to from 2013 through 2018.

The housing authority used the findings as grounds to cancel Davis’ housing choice voucher. Without the rental subsidy, she can no longer represent North Las Vegas as one of four “resident commissioners” on the housing authority’s nine-member board.

Davis and her attorney, Haley Box, filed a petition in Clark County District Court on Thursday asking for the decision to be overturned due to insufficient evidence.

“It’s definitely an overreaction,” said Box, an attorney for the nonprofit Nevada Legal Services. “She was given bad advice by her case workers, and (the housing authority is) punishing her for their employees’ inability to do their job correctly.”

Despite the pending appeal from Davis, housing authority Executive Director Chad Williams has asked North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee to prepare to appoint the commissioner’s replacement.

“Your jurisdiction will need to solicit, evaluate, and appoint a new Resident Commissioner who qualifies as an eligible resident to fill this vacant seat,” Williams wrote in an email to Lee on Monday.

The housing authority declared its intent to end Davis’ benefits last month. Hearing officer Laure Raposa upheld the decision after an informal hearing on July 23.

Investigators alleged that Davis did not report her access to 29 bank accounts under her name, the names of family members and her nonprofit Brand New Horizon.

Davis and Box testified during the informal hearing that none of the bank accounts had more than$10 in them and the money was not enough to disqualify Davis from the housing choice voucher program. Box said they also testified that two of Davis’ former case workers told her that she did not need to disclose the bank accounts.

But Raposa’s memo stated that Davis was responsible for reporting every account, no matter the amount of money in each. The housing authority also found no evidence to support the commissioner’s claim she was following bad advice.

Investigators have also alleged that Davis fraudulently increased her housing benefits by manipulating her income and family size on her housing choice voucher paperwork. However, Raposa’s memo stated those allegations were not the reason the housing authority removed Davis from the housing choice voucher program.

The commissioner’s removal comes as the housing authority board prepares to publicly evaluate the findings of a sexual harassment investigation into its executive director at a public meeting Thursday. Williams has conceded to sending “flirtatious” text messages to his secretary last year, but has said the investigation cleared him of sexual harassment.

Davis was one of three commissioners who last month supported a failed vote to fire Williams over the investigation’s outcome. Williams has said that the two other commissioners who voted to fire him — Sanje Sedera and Cheryl Davis — are also under investigation by housing authority staff for “unlawful activity.”

Sedera and Cheryl Davis have denied the accusations, and Williams has yet to release any documents to support the claims.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

SNRHA Letter to John Lee by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST