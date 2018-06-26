Las Vegas monorail requests permits for Mandalay Bay extension

The private nonprofit submitted the requests to Clark County on Thursday, asking to install about 70 piers made of reinforced concrete that will support 1 mile of track passing over both public and private land.

The Las Vegas Monorail moves near MGM Grand on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has requested 15 construction permits for its planned extension from MGM Grand southward to Mandalay Bay.

The private nonprofit submitted the requests to Clark County on Thursday, asking to install about 70 piers made of reinforced concrete that will support 1 mile of track passing over both public and private land. A permit was also filed to build an eighth monorail station, located at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

The project is valued at $23.6 million, according to the permits. The county will need to approve the permits before any construction can begin.

The Monorail Co. has predicted the new stop will boost ridership by connecting the 3.9-mile route to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and bringing riders within walking distance of the stadium being built for the National Football League’s Raiders.

County commissioners approved the monorail extension in November.

The Monorail Co. has sought to borrow $110 million in bonds to pay for the extension and $10 million in outstanding debt that comes due July 2019.

It’s unclear if the company has received the financing. Monorail Co. spokeswoman Ingrid Reisman did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

