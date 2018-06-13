Segerblom holds early lead in Clark County District E seat

State Sen. Tick Segerblom has an early but slim lead over Marco Hernandez in the Democratic primary for the Clark Commission District E seat.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wears a "Day 1" hat, a reference to the first day of recreational marijuana sales on July 1, after a press conference at Reef Dispensaries near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Laborers Local 872 vice president Marco Hernandez, 37, is running for Clark County Commission. He will face state Sen. Tick Segerblom in the Democratic primary for the District E seat. (Photo provided by Marco Hernandez.)

State Sen. Tick Segerblom has an early but slim lead over Marco Hernandez in the Democratic primary for the Clark County Commission District E seat.

As of 7:45 p.m., when the first results were released, the 69-year-old Segerblom led Hernandez, 37, by about 6 percentage points.

Both men hope to replace exiting Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, a term-limited Democrat running for governor.

In the race’s Republican primary, 56-year-old Trish Marsh led Randy Rose, 60, by about 17 percentage points.

District E covers portions of the Strip, the city of Las Vegas and the eastern Las Vegas Valley including the community of Sunrise Manor.

District F

Two attorneys who have received significant financial backing in their races for the county commission’s District F seat have put forward strong showings in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Republican real estate attorney Tisha Black, 46, led her primary against auto insurance claims adjuster Mitchell T. Tracy by about 11 percentage points.

Tracy, 54, won the seat’s Republican primary in 2014 but lost in the general election.

Democratic litigator and former state Sen. Justin Jones, 43, was besting Jason Hunt by about 35 percentage points.

Hunt, 43, owns a real estate brokerage and is a political newcomer.

District F lies in the southwest valley and covers land south of Charleston Boulevard and west of Interstate 15. It also includes the communities of Blue Diamond, Primm, Jean, Goodsprings, Mountain Springs and Sandy Valley.

District G

Former Clark County Republican Party Chair Cindy Lake, 54, took a strong lead against her Republican primary opponent in for District G.

Lake, a real estate agent, was up by 44 percentage points against Fred Van Dover.

The winner will face off against Libertarian candidate Doug Marsh and seated Commissioner Jim Gibson, a Democrat who had no primary opponent.

Gibson, a former Henderson mayor whom Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed the commission in June, said he was eager to begin campaigning. He’s raised more than $720,000.

“I’m kind of relieved that the wait is over,” he said. “In the next couple weeks we’ll be full-blown.”

District G covers portions of the eastern Las Vegas Valley, Henderson and Boulder City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.