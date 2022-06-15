Three valley cities will get new mayors

Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City will get new mayors, according to results from Tuesday’s primary election.

Pat Spearman, left, and Pamela Goynes-Brown, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Las Vegas Valley cities will be getting new mayors, according to election results from Tuesday’s primary.

Results reflect all votes cast during in-person early voting and on Election Day, as well as mail ballots received and counted up to Tuesday. But since mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday can still be received by the county until Saturday, totals will to change.

North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown was leading in the race for North Las Vegas mayor, with 36.4 percent of the vote, ahead of state Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, who had 16.7 percent. They will advance to a runoff in the November general election. Whoever wins will become the city’s first Black mayor.

Spearman is serving her third and final term in the state Senate, which ends in 2024.

They are vying to replace incumbent Mayor John Lee, who gave up his seat to run for governor on the Republican ticket after switching political parties in April 2021.

Five other candidates are also ran for the seat: Jesse Addison III; Nathan Atkins; Gary Bouchard; Laura Perkins; and Robert “Twixx” Taylor.

Also in North Las Vegas, council incumbents Isaac Barron in Ward 1 and Scott Black in Ward 3 won their seats outright in the primary, without a need to advance to the general. Barron had 65 percent and Black had 59.3 percent.

Henderson

In Henderson, Councilwoman Michelle Romero had an insurmountable lead, earning 75.1 percent of the primary vote to replace term-limited Mayor Debra March, who ran for lieutenant governor but was trailing appointed incumbent Lisa Cano Burkhead on Tuesday.

In Henderson’s Ward 3, there’s a field of six candidates. Trish Nash was leading the way at 32.1 percent, with Carri Cox in second place with 23.9 percent. The two will advance to a November runoff.

Boulder City

Former state Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, was crushed incumbent Mayor Kiernan McManus in a three-person primary in Boulder City, the slow-growth enclave southeast of Henderson. Hardy had 65.9 percent of the vote, to McManus’ 29.3 percent.

Hardy served in the Nevada Assembly and state Senate, but his term ends this year.

In the five-person race for Boulder City Council, Steve Walton had 33 percent of the vote and Cokie Booth had 26 percent.

Las Vegas

In Las Vegas Ward 2, incumbent Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was cruising to re-election, with 57 percent of the vote.

In Ward 4, former Councilman Bob Beers was leading in his bid to return to the council, collecting 38.1 percent, followed by ex-Assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske, who had 27.2 percent. The two will face off in November.

Beers previously represented Ward 2 in the city before he lost his seat in 2017. He also served in the state Assembly and the state Senate. (When he won his Senate seat, in fact, he was replaced in the Assembly by Allen-Palenske.)

In Ward 6, former think-tank president Nancy Brune was neck-and-neck with retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Brune had 29.7 percent, while Spencer had 29.6 percent. The two will advance to the general election.

Clark County Commission

In races for the Clark County Commission, incumbent Democrat Tick Segerblom was in the lead with 59.6 percent of the vote in his primary. Among Republicans, Jon Rider led Dennis Ayala 64.5 percent to 35.5 percent.

Commissioner Justin Jones and Commission Chairman Jim Gibson didn’t have primary foes.

Among Republicans for the seat currently occupied by Jones, Drew Johnson was leading at 47.7 percent and Billy Mitchell was leading with 53.6 percent of the vote for Gibson’s seat.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter. Reporter Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.