Top Boulder City official resigns

Former City Manager David Fraser listens to a staff presentation during a City Council meeting. Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council this week voted unanimously to accept the resignation of City Manager J. David Fraser.

Fraser’s resignation was effective immediately. During the Wednesday meeting council members also unanimously voted to appoint Public Works Director Scott Hansen as interim city manager.

Council members agreed to pay Fraser, who began as city manager in January 2013, a lump sum equal to seven months of compensation, one month more than he was entitled to in his contract. He made close to $216,000 in pay and benefits last year, according to Transparent Nevada.

Neither council members nor Fraser, 50, directly commented on why Fraser was stepping down.

“He has a lot to be proud of for what he’s done for our city,” Mayor Rod Woodbury said. “He’s accomplished a lot.”

Fraser thanked the council, city employees and his family.

“We’re preparing to move the next adventure in our life,” he said, but did not offer specifics.

