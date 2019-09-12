89°F
Politics and Government

Congressman appears in court for insider trading case

The Associated Press
September 12, 2019 - 12:41 pm
 

NEW YORK — A February trial date for the insider trading case against a U.S. congressman who was an early supporter of President Donald Trump appears to be in jeopardy.

Rep. Christopher Collins did not say outside court whether the prospects of a Manhattan trial in early 2020 might affect whether he runs for reelection next year.

But the Republican expressed confidence he’ll be exonerated on charges he leaked information about a biopharmaceutical company as friends and family dodged $800,000 in stock losses.

He also predicted that if he seeks reelection, he’ll win that battle, too.

Collins represents part of upstate New York. He pleaded not guilty to the latest iteration of an indictment after prosecutors streamlined the case to speed the trial.

But it became clear at a hearing Thursday that thorny legal issues might force a trial delay.

