Politics and Government

Debate watch parties to be held across Las Vegas on Tuesday

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Har ...
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 2:14 pm
 

Nevada Democratic and Republican parties will hold watch parties for the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the first presidential debate since President Joe Biden dropped out following a disastrous debate performance and Harris took over the Democratic ticket.

The debate will be livestreamed at lvrj.com.

The Trump campaign and Nevada GOP will hold a viewing party at the Ahern hotel, and the Harris-Walz campaign will host multiple watch parties around Las Vegas, including one at its North Las Vegas campaign office.

Free tickets for the GOP watch party are sold out. To register to attend one of the Democratic watch parties, visit www.mobilize.us/2024nvvictory.

The watch party is one of over 80 parties the Harris-Walz campaign will host across the state, including in Esmeralda, according to the campaign. The watch parties will be held at local restaurants and houses, and they aim to mobilize voter groups, from Latino voters to organized labor. There will also be an “influencer watch party” from TikTok and Instagram influencers, according to the campaign.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

