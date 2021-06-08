92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Politics and Government

DETR switching debit card providers for unemployment aid recipients

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographe ...
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s employment office announced Tuesday it would begin to switch its debit card provider from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card, issued by Comerica Bank.

Claimants receiving their benefits through a Bank of America debit card will begin receiving the new green Way2Go Card this month, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The change will not affect a filer’s claim.

DETR said claimants should immediately activate the new debit MasterCard even if there are no funds to prevent delays in receiving benefits. Benefit payments will not appear on the new card until July 1 so claimants should continue to use their current Bank of America debit card until then.

Filers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program receiving direct deposit will see no change. All active unemployment insurance claimants will receive the new Way2Go Card.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
2
Red Rock Canyon developer hurls accusations at county commissioner
Red Rock Canyon developer hurls accusations at county commissioner
3
Nevada cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
Nevada cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?
4
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
5
Nevada reports 347 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths
Nevada reports 347 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST