DETR switching debit card providers for unemployment aid recipients

Nevada’s employment office announced Tuesday it would begin to switch its debit card provider from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card, issued by Comerica Bank.

The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s employment office announced Tuesday it would begin to switch its debit card provider from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card, issued by Comerica Bank.

Claimants receiving their benefits through a Bank of America debit card will begin receiving the new green Way2Go Card this month, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The change will not affect a filer’s claim.

DETR said claimants should immediately activate the new debit MasterCard even if there are no funds to prevent delays in receiving benefits. Benefit payments will not appear on the new card until July 1 so claimants should continue to use their current Bank of America debit card until then.

Filers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program receiving direct deposit will see no change. All active unemployment insurance claimants will receive the new Way2Go Card.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.