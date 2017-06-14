Early returns show tight council race in Boulder City

Boulder City residents vote early at city hall. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

The four candidates vying for two at-large seats on the Boulder City Council are neck-and-neck after early returns released Tuesday night.

Warren Harhay, a past director of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and former technology and electronics executive, is leading with 27 percent of the vote.

“Just like the primary, I’m kind of flabbergasted at the results,” said Harhay, who is making his first bid for elected for office.

“No matter what the final result is, there’s been a certain resonance with my message,” he said. “And I hope we continue on to be one of the two choices of the people for council.”

Kiernan McManus, a Boulder City Historic Preservation Committee member, has 25.4 percent of the vote.

John Milburn, a retired Boulder City High School math and science teacher, has 23.7 percent of the vote.

Mayor pro tem Cam Walker trails with 23.9 percent of the vote. Walker has served on the council since 2009.

However, Harhay only had about 160 more votes than Walker.

Ballot questions

Boulder City residents are also voting for a pair of ballot measures.

Question 1, which would change home development caps, appears ill-fated. Almost 70 percent of votes counted are against it.

Question 2, which deals with ramp interchange to connect Buchanan Boulevard to Interstate 11, also seems on track to fail. About 59 percent of voters have voted against it.

An earlier version of this story misstated the amount of votes Question 2 received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.