Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid, will think about endorsement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with her husband Bruce Mann, and dog Bailey in front, leave her home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass., to speak to the media after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren says she will not be running for president in 2020 but guarantees that she will stay in the fight.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Warren said she’d likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but “not today.”

“I need some space and I need a little time right now,” she said, standing next to her husband, Bruce Mann, and golden retriever, Bailey.

Warren’s voice cracked when she talked about meeting so many little girls while campaigning around the country for the past year and knowing they “are going to have to wait four more years,” at least, to see a woman in the White House.

The Massachusetts senator was the Democratic presidential primary’s last top female candidate. She suspended her campaign Thursday, two days after a disappointing Super Tuesday that included a third-place finish in her home state.

Warren added: “I have no regrets at all. This has been the honor of a lifetime.”

The Massachusetts senator’s campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization.

But she was squeezed out by Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance. In the end, she didn’t even win her home state — she finished third behind Joe Biden, who won it, and Sanders.

Her exit from the race on Thursday came days after Amy Klobuchar dropped out. It leaves the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Warren’s exit extinguished hopes that Democrats would get another try at putting a woman up against President Donald Trump.

