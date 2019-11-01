Environmentalists, tribes oppose Clark County lands bill

Environmentalists and Native American tribes are among those opposing a federal lands bill backed by Clark County that they say could hasten a plan to pipe rural water down to Las Vegas.

Kyle Roerink, executive director of Great Basin Water Network, speaks during a demonstration outside of the Nevada Legislature to raise concerns over a bill that would change some of state's water laws on May 23, 2018 in Carson City (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Conservationists, rural governments and Native American tribes are opposing a sweeping lands proposal from Clark County over fears that it could restart an effort to pipe water from eastern Nevada to Las Vegas.

The proposed bill, which has not yet been introduced in Congress, looks to open up roughly 42,000 acres of federal land for development just outside of the Las Vegas metropolitan area, and could add up to 376,000 acres of new protected areas as well as several other land and fee transfers.

Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said his group is concerned that two sections in the lengthy proposal could allow the Southern Nevada Water Authority to move forward with its long-stalled $15 billion proposal to pipe water 300 miles from areas around Ely to Las Vegas.

But officials from the county and the water agency said those sections have nothing to do with the authority’s proposed pumping project, and that the groups were using the controversial plan as a way to drum up opposition.

“In no way does the language in this lands bill authorize the pipeline. It’s not about the pipeline at all,” said Kevin MacDonald, public information administrator for the Clark County Department of Air Quality.

The county’s land bill would require the federal government to give ownership of land to a local agency if the local entity owns water infrastructure on the parcel.

Roerink said that language “appears to be an attempt to skirt the requirements of federal environmental laws,” such as those cited in the federal judge’s 2017 ruling.

Bronson Mack, spokesman for the water authority, said that one of the sections noted by Great Basin Water Network deals with combining rights of ways for power lines and would help the agency reach the required 50 percent renewable standard by 2030, and that the language on land transfers involves projects that have already gone through the environmental review processes.

A federal judge in 2017 upheld the Bureau of Land Management’s prior decision to grant a right of way for the pipeline, but ruled that the BLM had failed to explain what needed to be done to repair or replace habitats that might be destroyed by the project.

Other groups that have come out in opposition to the proposed bill include the Center for Biological Diversity, the White Pine County Commission, several counties in Utah, as well as the Ely and Duckwater Shoshone tribes, among others.

