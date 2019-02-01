Federal official says Colorado River drought plan not done yet

An emergency Colorado River drought agreement that looked complete on Thursday was declared unfinished Friday by a top federal water official.

A buoy marks the restricted area to the Hoover Dam intake towers along the Colorado River's Black Canyon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Federal regulators are still threatening to intervene in an emergency Colorado River drought agreement that looked complete on Thursday but was declared unfinished Friday by a top water official.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman announced that more work is needed on the series of drought contingency plans for the river, so she’s going ahead with plans that could lead to a federally mandated solution to the problem.

In December, Burman gave the seven states that share the Colorado until Jan. 31 to finish their portions of the new river accord aimed at slowing the decline of Lakes Mead and Powell.

In a telephone press conference Friday morning, she said that work still isn’t done in California and Arizona, where individual water agencies and stakeholders have not yet signed onto the deal.

“As I told the basin states in December, close isn’t done,” Burman said. “It’s time to get the job done.”

She said Arizona took a “tremendous step forward” on Thursday afternoon when lawmakers there approved that state’s portion of the drought plan.

But the deal won’t be truly finished until all of the necessary side agreements have been signed and executed, Burman said, and the federal government can’t afford to wait around anymore.

The bureau submitted a notice to the Federal Register Friday giving the governors of the seven river states until March 19 to recommend protective measures the Interior Department could take on its own to keep the Colorado’s two largest reservoirs from draining.

If California and Arizona can get their drought plans finished and signed by then, Burman said the bureau will withdraw its notice and cancel its plans for unilateral action. If not, Interior officials will act on their own, she said.

“Standing by and watching Lake Powell and Lake Mead continue to decline to critical elevations is not an option,” Burman said.

Two decades of record drought on the overtaxed river has reduced the amount of water in the two reservoirs to about 40 percent of combined capacity.

At Lake Mead alone, the water level has dropped by 130 feet since 2000.

Nevada approved its piece of the drought contingency plan in November, the first state to so.

