Former Baltimore mayor D’Alesandro, Pelosi’s brother, dies at 90

Thomas D’Alesandro III served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971

BALTIMORE — Thomas D’Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.

A spokesman for Pelosi said D’Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother “the finest public servant I have ever known.”

D’Alesandro served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, prominent Maryland politician Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D’Alesandro also served as a state delegate and congressman.

The younger D’Alesandro didn’t seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.

Pelosi says D’Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.