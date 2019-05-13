Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
ATLANTA — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
Statement from The Carter Center on President Carter's Health pic.twitter.com/9vhamJ9Vgk
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 13, 2019
She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.
Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.