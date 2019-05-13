Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.

File-This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows former President Jimmy Carter, 93, answering questions from students during his annual town hall with Emory University in Atlanta. Carter said Friday, jan. 18, 2019, that he believes President Donald Trump would benefit from a few behind-the-scenes advisers who could help improve U.S. relations with China. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.

She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.