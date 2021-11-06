76°F
Politics and Government

GOP candidates make pitches to Republican Jewish Coalition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 10:01 am
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee. File)
Candidates for president were among a bevy of political leaders who spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting Saturday at the Venetian hotel-casino.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spoke to the group on Friday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley scheduled to speak Saturday morning.

Later Saturday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, radio host Mark Levin and former Vice President Mike Pence were on the schedule.

Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, R-Minn., kicked things off Saturday morning by praising the coalition for raising more than $10 million in contributions for its political action committee, and predicted GOP success based on the Republican victory of businessman Glenn Youngkin over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday.

“What happened in Virginia did set the stage for 2022 and 2024. Nancy Pelosi is going to be tossed out of the speaker’s chair next year,” Coleman said to applause.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

