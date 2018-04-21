Guests arriving for former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral

Guests have begun to arrive at St. Martin’s Church in Houston for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Attendees arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Guests arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Flowers are wheeled into St. Martin's Episcopal church for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Dorothy Hanson holds the program as she leaves the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip )

About 1,500 people are expected at Saturday’s private service, including four former presidents — Bush’s husband and son, George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

First lady Melania Trump will be at the service, but the White House said this week that President Donald Trump wouldn’t attend “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service.”

After the service, Barbara Bush will be laid to rest in a gated plot at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University where her and her husband’s daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3, is also buried.

Thousands of people on Friday paid respects to Bush, who died Tuesday at her Houston home at age 92.