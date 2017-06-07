How to watch James Comey’s Senate committee testimony

FIPresident Donald Trump (L) in the House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., on February 28, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey in Washington U.S. on July 7, 2016. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool, Reuters, Gary Cameron/File, Reuters)

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday morning before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his private interactions with President Donald Trump regarding possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Comey’s testimony begins at 7 a.m. PDT, 10 a.m. EDT. It will air live on the major cable news channels — CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC, Fox News. But major TV networks ABC, CBS, and NBC plain to air live coverage as well.

If you don’t have access to a TV, you can watch the live stream below, or you watch on Twitter via the @business account. Twitter’s live-streaming coverage will kick off around 6:30 a.m. PDT.